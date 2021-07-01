Organisers have 'fingers crossed' for Bridgnorth Walk countdown

Lennie the Lion (Martin Allen) with Howard Davies, Keith Hayward, John White, Peter Morford, John Woodfield, John Radford, John Boydell, Richard Wills, Matt Mott

The Bridgnorth Walk & Marathon 2021 is due to take place on September 21, subject to Government restrictions, with a contingency plan has been put in place should guidelines change in the lead-up to the event.

Usually raising in excess of £100,000 for various local and national charities every year, the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the unfolding circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

This increased many challenges that charities which relied on support from the event were already facing.

Bridgnorth Lions member Martin Allen, from the organising committee, said they were "not expecting" any issues with this year's event.

Lennie the Lion (Martin Allen) with Howard Davies, Keith Hayward, John White, Peter Morford, John Woodfield, John Radford, John Boydell, Richard Wills, Matt Mott

"We have well over 100 entries so far, with great family participation plus good numbers at this point for the marathon," he said.

"We're not expecting to face any serious issues but clearly we're keeping our fingers crossed.

"At this point we're looking forward to a well-supported event and we're receiving a lot of positive feedback from members of the community who are glad to see this important fundraising activity take place.

"We have got a contingency plan, but we're going on the basis that all restrictions will be lifted.

"We will be going forward with sensible precautions in place to ensure the safety of all participants, spectators and volunteers."

Usually taking place in May, the Bridgnorth Walk will this year feature a marathon for only the second time – with the gruelling 26-mile route making its debut in 2019.

Martin added: "The number of entries is steadily increasing and everything is moving in the right direction."

As well as giving charities a vital boost following a challenging 15 months, event organiser Peter Parker said it would also give struggling businesses some welcome trade.

The main walk will kick off as usual in High Street and involve a 20 or 22-mile hike, taking in the surroundings of the Brown Clee.

A seven-mile junior walk for nine to 14-year-olds will start in Ditton Priors and end with the other participants in High Street.

Finally, the challenging marathon course introduced in 2019 will mirror the walkers’ route to the top of Brown Clee with additional miles added on the way back to the town centre.

The marathon is expected to attract both experienced local runners and those from clubs around the West Midlands and beyond.