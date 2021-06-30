Football club seeks extension to premises licence

Shropshire Council's licensing committee will take a decision on the proposal

AFC Bridgnorth wants to vary its licence to allow the sale and consumption of alcohol outside the clubhouse building, in Innage Lane.

The changes would also permit music to be played and performed outdoors.

The application has prompted objections from 10 members of the public, and a Shropshire Council licensing hearing will be held next week as a result.

Objectors say noise from outdoor music and anti-social behaviour resulting from people drinking on the field would impact people living nearby, with the club located in a residential area.

Club chairman Mark Weale says in his application: “We would like to be able to provide amplified live music to be performed within the premises and on occasions outside.

“It is anticipated that there would be no more than 10 live music events in a calendar year.

“Outside the premises, following committee decision, it is requested that live music be permitted until 11pm, however it is our intention to terminate live performances at 9pm.

“It has been agreed that there will be no more than five incidents of live music taking place outside the premises through the summer months.”

Events attended by more than 500 guests would be limited to two per year.

Mr Weale adds that the club has previously held fetes and fun days on the field and would like to look into doing so again.

Opening hours are not proposed to change and are set at 11am to 11.30pm on week nights, with closing time extended to midnight on Fridays and Sundays, and 1am on Saturdays. Last orders are half an hour before closing.

A report to the hearing panel by public protection officer Ross O’Neil says the council’s licensing department has received just one complaint over the current licence, back in 2015, saying parties run late into the night.

The report says the council’s environmental health team had initially objected to the proposed variation, but this had since been withdrawn.

Environmental health has requested conditions to ensure doors and windows are shut from 9pm, and music is “barely audible” from neighbouring properties after 11pm. Music would cease outdoors at 11pm.

The report says: “Ten objections have been received from other persons, who have concerns in respect of the four licensing objectives.

“Principally the concerns relate to the people and music noise that could potentially be caused from the premises in that area, which already has parking issues and anti- social behaviour, could increase if ‘off sales’ is granted for consumption within the playing fields and children’s park.”