Discovered 19th Century pistols right on target for collectors in Bridgnorth

John Ridgway from Old Mill Antiques Centre

The two flintlock pistols, which can now be seen at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth, both date from the early part of the 19th Century and are in excellent condition despite being thought to have seen heavy use.

John Ridgway, owner of the centre in Low Town, said he had never seen anything similar in such good condition.

Mr Ridgway believes both weapons would have been used in war.

He said: "One of the pistols was made for the Napoleonic Wars and has undoubtedly seen a good deal of military action.

"The second is a transitional percussion revolver, the later version of the other pistol, and it was made in the 1840s so could well have been used during the Crimean War from 1853."

It is believed the first handheld cannon would have been used during the series of major conflicts led by Napoleon I between 1803 to 1815, which produced a brief period of French domination over most of continental Europe.

Meanwhile, the revolver could have been used during the three-year conflict from 1853, in which Russia lost to an alliance made up of France, the Ottoman Empire, the United Kingdom and Sardinia.

“We don’t see many pistols like these in such great condition and they are bound to attract attention from gun collectors,” Mr Ridgway added.