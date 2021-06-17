Floristry business blooms despite challenge of Covid

Florist Alex Graham, of Farmcote Flowers, had to find ways to bring revenue in when lockdown closed shops that she supplied

Alex Graham aimed to sell her flowers from April last year to six independent high street shops, but had to quickly adapt when they were forced to close due to lockdown.

Now, in British Flowers Week, the 37-year-old has reflected on the growth of her business, Farmcote Flowers, which has managed to thrive during the Covid crisis.

Based near the village of Claverley, the business used the power of social media to advertise local and affordable bouquet deliveries, with its Bloom Buckets proving particularly sought-after.

Alex Graham of Farmcote Flowers

"I started the business in September 2019 with the view of launching sales at the start of the British flower season in April 2020," Alex said.

"As the first lockdown hit everything was shooting up and getting ready to flower. I thought it was a disaster as I was due to supply six local high street florists but they were of course closed.

"Flowers are quite unforgiving in that they're a perishable product, so I had to be quick on my feet."

The business is based near Bridgnorth

Alex was able to continue her creative spree selling her own assortment of flowers throughout the pandemic, and now deals with more than half a dozen shops which have reopened.

With the gradual easing in lockdown restrictions, Alex is also able to run outdoor flower workshops in the summer sunshine, available to those looking for a creative activity in a safe environment.

She added: "In truth, I think I was slightly hiding behind the supply aspect of the business.

"I maybe didn't have the confidence to do the creative side, but lockdown gave me the push I needed to expand faster than I otherwise would have."