Double yellow lines could be drawn on 'dangerous' bend in Bridgnorth

Councillors Les Winwood and Julia Buckley on Underhill Street in Bridgnorth

Concerns were raised about cars parking on the bend of Underhill Street, which restricts views and poses a threat to pedestrians and drivers.

A consultation is set to be launched by Shropshire Council on plans to put double yellow lines at the location, stopping vehicles from parking there.

It comes after councillors Julia Buckley and Les Winwood, who represent Bridgnorth West and Tasley on Shropshire Council, contacted the authority's highways department about the issue.

Following a visit from engineers, the council aims to launch a consultation in the next few weeks.

Councillor Buckley said: "Following up concerns about parking on Underhill Street, Les and I were pleased that Shropshire highways traffic engineers agreed so quickly to our request to come out and measure up for double yellow lines along this dangerous bend.

"The aim is to get the plans out for public consultation in the next few weeks so this can completed as quickly as possible to prevent any further accidents on this dangerous junction.