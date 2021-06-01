Pub fundraiser in memory of 11-year-old Isabella

From left, Anna Bytheway, Faye White, Melanie Gutteridge and Tracie Brookes, manager of The Bear

Proceeds from the event at the Bear Pub in Bridgnorth will go to Acorns Hospice which helped the little girl and her family.

Isabella lost her battle with cancer two years ago. She had lived with the disease for more than eight years.

Before she died Bridgnorth woman Melanie Gutteridge helped raise money for a fund for treatment for her, meeting Isabella's family in her home town of Walsall.

She joined forces with Tracie Brookes, manager of The Bear, to put on a fundraiser at the pub over the bank holiday weekend.

Isabella Lyttle was supported by Acorns Hospice which her family have continued to fundraise for

She said: "Isabella has always touched my heart and I wanted to do something for other children and families touched by cancer. Acorns is a fantastic hospice and I hope the money we have raised will go towards helping family to make memories."

Fundraising at The Bear included a bric-a-brac stall, raffles and live music.

After her death Isabella's family raised more than £5,000 for Acorns.

They said Isabella loved to visit Acorns when she was well enough to be out of hospital and quickly became a second home to her.