Casualty given oxygen after two-car smash

The two-car crash happened near the cricket ground in Sandford, Claverley, at around 5.40pm on Saturday.

One casualty was given first aid by the fire crew while the ambulance service was on its way. The seriousness of their injuries is not yet known.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 5.40pm on Saturday, we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Claverley.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth.

"Crews used Environment Agency equipment. oxygen first aid and small gear to deal with the incident.