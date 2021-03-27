Tributes paid to much-loved businessman from Bridgnorth

Geoff Speechly

Geoffrey Speechly was active in the Bridgnorth Players and the Theatre on the Steps – and gave his last performance at the ripe old age of 88.

He was also a founder member of the Bridgnorth’s U3A Writers’ Group, a loyal member of the parochial church council and a member of the High Town Writers’ Group.

His family described Geoff as “a much-loved father, grandfather and friend.” Born in London, Mr Speechly was schooled at Christ College and served his military service in Trieste as an Army Captain. He remained active in the Army in the TA, rising to the rank of Major.

His son Marc Blake said he was a talented linguist, fluent in Italian, German and French and with a good command of Russian.

“These skills proved an asset in his career with United States Steel throughout the 1960s and 1970s," he said.

“During that time he made a significant contribution to the company’s business development in Europe and behind the Iron Curtain.”

The youngest and oldest members of Bridgnorth Players' production of The Christmas Carol in 2017. Kira Harvey, aged 8, and Geoff Speechly, aged 87

Progressing his career, he established himself as an independent steel trader and relocated to Bridgnorth in the 1980s.

A founder member of the Bridgnorth U3A Writers’ group, his work featured in their anthology We Wrote it Our Way.

Marc described his father as “a keen thespian”.

“Known for his humour, versatility and vocal skills, he performed in numerous productions for almost 40 years, including Under Milk Wood and A Christmas Carol, as well as directing Dinner for One and Relative Values," he said. "He gave his last performance aged 88.

“A keen poet from the age of 17, he wrote more than 400 verses, many of which were published in a volume entitled A Little Of What you Fancy.”

Geoff moved from steel to energy conservation, spearheading ideas that were significantly ahead of their time.

Retiring at 75, he continued to write and to produce poetry, plays and readings.

Blake Bromley and Geoff Speechly dress up to promote the forthcoming Palm Sunday service at Aston Eyre Church in 2007

He played an active part in the church throughout his 80s, regularly contributing to church groups and services with his prayers and readings.

After a year in and out of hospital, he moved to Arden Grange, Ditton Priors in November 2020. Marc said “in his last months, he was comfortable, active online and still planning projects".

He leaves two children, Marc, an author and lecturer, and James, a banker, as well as two grandchildren Isobel and Sophie.

The funeral service will be at St Mary’s Church, East Castle Street, Bridgnorth at 1pm, on May 6 (subject to Covid restrictions).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to officersassociation.org.uk or to a charity of choice.