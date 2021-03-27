Extra cash will help revive Bridgnorth's youth partnership

It is hoped at least £3,500 will be used to reform the Bridgnorth Area Youth Partnership, which supports sports clubs and organisations for under 18s in the area.

The money is coming from a pot of about £15,500 raised by the community in order to save the town's youth club on Innage Lane, which was due to close at the end of March once Shropshire Council withdraws its funding.

The partnership had been led by the town council and met four times a year to provide numerous organisations with a place to share assets and ideas.

A lack of funding caused the group to dissolve, but it is now hoped thousands of pounds could revive the group.

Councillor Julia Buckley, who represents East ward on the town council, said: "The Bridgnorth Area Youth Partnership was a forum where all the youth services could sit around a table, so they're not competing with one another, and work together.

"It used to meet quarterly but people became less motivated to attend as there wasn't any funding.

"Now we have the opportunity to allow organisations to apply for this additional money."

The partnership will be open to any group or organisation benefitting people under 18, such as Girlguiding, the Bridge Bar youth club, Scouts and boxing academy.

Councillor Buckley added: "Through the partnership they are able to share buildings, facilities and things like liability insurance to help them thrive.

"The community has been generous with their donations and we want them to know the additional money raised will be put to good use."

More than 370 donors raised money to support the youth club and the £12,000 needed was raised in just three days.

At the town council meeting where the authority agreed to support the service, Councillor David Cooper said that the provision could be vital in light of the potential effect of the Covid crisis.