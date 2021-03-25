Shropshire residents urged to complete census

Sunday March 21 marked the day that millions of people across England and Wales completed key questions about themselves and their households to ensure local services in every community are informed by the best information possible.

However, for those who have not yet submitted their online or paper questionnaires, or have maybe misplaced their invitation letter, Shropshire Council is offering help.

Understanding the needs of the nation helps everyone from the Government to local organisations, such as councils and health trusts/organisations, plan and fund public services across England and Wales. Census outputs inform where public funding is spent on services like transport, education and health – on cycle routes, schools and dental surgeries.

The results from the census will shed light on the needs of different groups and communities, and the inequalities people are experiencing, ensuring the big decisions facing the country following the pandemic and Brexit are based on the best information possible, through the anonymous answers provided.

Andy Begley, Shropshire Council’s chief executive, said: “I’d like to say a huge thanks to everyone in Shropshire who has taken part in the Census 2021.

Accurate

“It’s so important that we have accurate data about our county’s population as it affects the amount of money our council receives from central government.

“For those who haven’t yet completed the Census form, I strongly encourage you do to so as soon as possible. If you need help please contact us we have a dedicated team of advisors to support you.”

Iain Bell, Office for National Statistics deputy national statistician, added: “The information you provide needs to be about who usually lives in your household on Census Day, which was Sunday March 21; however, if you’ve haven’t completed it yet, please do so – there’s still time to.

“Every household should have received their letter inviting them to take part and we’ve had a great response so far. If you haven’t, or you have misplaced your letter, you can head online to census.gov.uk and request a new unique access code.

“There is plenty of help available, including face-to-face assistance at local Census Support Centres.

“Field officers will soon start calling at households who have not completed their census. They will follow social distancing and Covid-19-secure guidelines, supporting people to take part.

“They will be equipped with PPE and will never need to enter anyone’s home.