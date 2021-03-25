Site of tree felling is visited by inspectors

The estate after the area was cleared. Photo: Jason McComb

Field managers from the Forestry Commission have visited Stanmore Industrial Estate, where about 14 acres of land was cleared at the end of February.

The findings have been referred to the Forest Services National Office, which will make a decision and take further action if necessary.

Concerns were raised by residents of The Hobbins and environmentalists, and investigations have since been ongoing into whether a licence was needed for the work to be carried out.

In addition to a felling licence, further permissions to cut down trees are sometimes required before a landowner can undertake the work.

Residents said they were “shocked” to see the work being done and expressed concern over the damage to wildlife.