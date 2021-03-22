Hairdressers to the stars hop into Easter with beautiful blooms

Celebrity hairdressers Nick Malenko (left) and Royston Blythe show off their fantastic Easter floral display on the front door of their home in Bridgnorth

The dynamic duo, of Real Housewives of Cheshire fame, have got heads turning at their home in Bridgnorth, where an extravagant display of bright blooms surround their front door, topped of by a massive Easter bunny. It was created by Kelly Louise Floral Artistry in Manchester.

The couple, who run the Royston Blythe salons in Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, regularly have stunning flower displays for spring time and have attracted national press attention for their blooms in the past.

They aimed to lift spirits and cheer people up this time around after a tough year brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rabbit, which is situated at the top of Nick Malenko and Royston Blythe's fantastic Easter floral display

Royston said: "It's got a few heads turning. We wanted to brighten things up. I would like to thank Kelly Louise Floral Artistry for my fabulous door installation. I do love my Easter bunny!"

Royston and Nick will be preparing for another onslaught of post-lockdown haircuts to do come April 12.

Last July, after the first lockdown ended, they launched the National Hair Sunday campaign, to give free haircuts to people who have been working on the frontline during the pandemic.