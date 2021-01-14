Charity fashion show organiser is praised for her ‘remarkable’ efforts

By Rory SmithBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated:

A independent retailer has been commended for decades of fundraising for charity worth more than £100,000.

Carol Billingsley with councillors Ron and Carol Whittle
Carol Billingsley with councillors Ron and Carol Whittle

Carol Billingsley has been running annual fashion shows since she opened Aristocats Ladies Fashion in Bridgnorth more than 40 years ago.

With the first ever event raising money for an ambulance to serve the town, dozens since have supported various local charities.

In recognition of her work, Carol was awarded the Bridgnorth Civic Award by the former mayor and mayoress of Bridgnorth, councillors Ron and Carol Whittle.

Carol, who usually organises a spring/summer and an autumn/winter show every year, said: “The money could not have been raised without the support of our loyal customers year in and year out. Without them this achievement would not have been possible so I’d like to thank them for all of their support.”

Councillor Ron Whittle said: “Carol of Aristocats has been a truly remarkable supporter of charity over so many years.”

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News