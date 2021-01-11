Bridgnorth youngster's marathon effort for charity

Thomas Brettle (right) with father Paul

Thomas Brettle started the new year with a desire to do something positive for others and, after much, careful thought, decided to embard on a Run the Month charity challenge.

Together, with his father Paul, the 12-year-old pledged to run a marathon throughout January to raise money and help fund lifesaving research and support for men and their families affected by prostate cancer.

Spurred on by his personal experience of cancer among family members and friends, Thomas has already completed six miles and said he was determine to reach, or even exceed, hus fundraising target by the end of the month.

The Year 8 student from Bridgnorth Endowed School said: "I know how devastating and upsetting it can be for everyone going through this. By running, I hope to raise money to help beat what is now the most commonly diagnosed type of cancer in the UK that’s responsible for killing one man every 45 minutes.”

With schools closed in the latest national lockdown, Thomas’s mission to clock up 26.2 miles has also provided a focus and some much-needed physical activity to help him stay fit and healthy.

With the current situation in mind, Thomas added: “Running is extremely good for mental health, wellbeing and general fitness, which I think is very beneficial during these times we find ourselves in.”