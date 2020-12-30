Fish bait factory plans spark fear of nasty smells

The bait production plans have been put forward to Shropshire Council by Robert Hales, who runs fishing lakes at Badger Hall at Badger near Bridgnorth.

He says he wants to make his own bait after one of his other lakes at The Monument, Shifnal, had to be emptied, cleaned and re-stocked because some of the bait used by anglers suffered from too much shelf life and introduced preservatives into the water.

Over six months of the season was consequently lost, the application for planning permission says.

The bait produced on site would be used not only at Badger but at the other six fishing venues he runs at Shifnal, Acton Burnell, Weston Park and Burnhill.

It has been trialled and, the application says, has proved to have had a positive effect both on water quality and also the fish themselves. Several local residents have objected to the application.

Mike Lockley said: “The proposal would appear wholly inappropriate for a rural community.

The increase in traffic on narrow, one track country lanes and the odour nuisance associated with such enterprises are an alarming, and unpalatable, prospect for residents.”