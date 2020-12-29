Drivers cut free from wreckage on Christmas Day near Bridgnorth

The incident happened on the A454 in Hilton at about 11.40pm.

It involved two vehicles and the fire service reported both drivers were trapped in their cars.

Crews used cutting and spreading equipment to release the casualties, who were then seen to by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent four appliances including the rescue tender from Bridgnorth, Tweedale and Wellington fire stations. An operations officer was also in attendance.

A spokesperson from Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "We were alerted to a serious road traffic collision on the A454 in Hilton.

"Two vehicles had collided leaving both occupants of the vehicles trapped in their vehicles.

"Crews worked to extricate the casualties while administering first aid skills to them.

"Both casualties were successfully released and transported to hospital for more care.

"A significant number of resources from all three emergency services attended the incident.

"We worked alongside our colleagues from Telford Central and Wellington.

"We ask you to keep travel to a minimum and always consider if you are fit to drive. We wish them both a quick recovery."

West Mercia Police were on scene to manage oncoming traffic and ensure the area was safe.

Firefighters were on scene until about 1am.