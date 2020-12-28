Britain's oldest postmistress calls it a day after 60 years in Shropshire

Claverley Post Office postmistress Kay White is retiring

Kay White, 93, runs the village post office in Claverley with her 75-year-old niece, Ann Madeley.

She started working in the post office when she was 14 and, villagers say, has dedicated her life to keeping the facility open.

She celebrated the diamond anniversary of being postmistress earlier this year when she was unable to be behind the counter as she was shielding from coronavirus.

But she returned to work in July.

At the time she said she had loved her life in Claverley and had never wanted to move anywhere else.

"It is what I enjoy doing, serving the community and keeping in touch with the villagers," Kay explained

The chairman of Claverley Parish Council, Councillor Richard Cotham, said: "She is known by everyone in the village.

"She is one of the oldest residents and has always been there for us. Kay has continued way past what would have been expected of anyone. The fact that the post office has remained open is down to her own dedication to serve the community."

"Claverley used to have three pubs, three butchers, two stores - no it has just the post office."

It is believed that the Post Office is now looking a ways to facilitate the service remaining in the village.