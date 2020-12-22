Work begins to improve signage on Bridgnorth housing estate

Councillors Les Winwood and Elliott Lynch, who represent Bridgnorth West & Tasley

The road signs and street names throughout Wenlock Rise are being reviewed by Shropshire Council officers with the view of repairing and replacing any that have become damaged.

It comes after councillors in the area received complaints that the sign had become uprooted and difficult to read when navigating through the area between Wenlock Road and Ludlow Road.

Councillors Elliott Lynch and Les Winwood, who represent Bridgnorth West & Tasley on Shropshire Council, raised the issue with Shropshire Council, which will look to repair any damage.

Councillor Lynch said: "There are a number of wooden sign posts and metal signs on the Wenlock Rise estate which have rotted and broken which should now be repaired since the estate has been adopted by Shropshire Council.

"We have received complaints by residents of Wenlock Rise, Tasley, that many of the original signs have been uprooted or are in disrepair.

"This is an essential requirement for both postmen for deliveries and emergency services to locate and find correct locations.

"Following these complaints, Councillor Les Winwood and I have approached Shropshire Council officers and a review of restoring and repairing the signs is now underway.