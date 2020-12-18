Moves to make 'scary' roads safer gather momentum

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash on Ludlow Road. Photo: Google Street View

A woman was taken to hospital after the one-vehicle smash on Ludlow Road near Harpswood last Wednesday evening, which followed a spate of close calls on the same road nearer the town centre and at several other hotspots.

Such incidents have prompted the launch of a voluntary speed watch group, which is being organised by East ward Councillor Julia Buckley.

She spoke to a resident and said: "It was a massive accident, the car was a complete write off. It's just scary for people."

However she is optimistic that change could come, after several people volunteered to help with the speed watch campaign.

"I think we'll end up with at least three teams."

A visibility check on Ludlow Road has been instigated closer to the town centre at a troublesome crossing, while other areas of town will be monitored by volunteers as part of the speed watch campaign.

Councillor Buckley believes Bridgnorth suffers due to several fast, arterial routes that run through the area, and that more measures need to be implemented to protect residents.

Rush

"We have busy arterial routes where people are crossing the road. People don't slow down and you notice it. If the Local Plan goes ahead, the Ludlow Road will see even more traffic.

"The A442 Kidderminster road is a cut through for commuters in a rush, but there are three housing estates along there. There aren't many facilities and people have to cross the road.

"Victoria Road is a main arterial route into the town which leads to three schools on Innage Lane and one of only two access roads that reach St Leonard's Primary, St John's Primary and Bridgnorth Endowed School – so more than 1,000 children and families access those schools twice a day.

"This also leads to many cars speeding along to get there in time before work.

"The road is a traditional Victorian road with a narrow street and on-street parking, so it leads to frustrated drivers who then speed up to get on their way.

"There is a real concern that children, young people and families could get involved in a traffic accident when trying to walk to school, with the speeding traffic."