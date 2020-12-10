Woman taken to hospital after crash on Bridgnorth road days after safety concerns raised

The crash happened days after councillors raised concerns about the safety of the road. Photo: Google Street View

The incident happened on Ludlow Road shortly before 6.30pm on Wednesday.

It involved a woman who lost control of her car and left the road. All three emergency services were on scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) sent an ambulance and paramedic officer, who treated the woman for injuries not believed to be serious before she was taken to Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock, as well as an operations officer. West Mercia Police were also on scene to direct traffic.

A WMAS spokesman said: "We were called at 6.9pm to reports of a single vehicle RTC on Ludlow Road in Bridgnorth.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"Crews treated one patient, a woman, who was the driver.

"She was taken to New Cross Hospital for further treatment with injuries not believed to be serious.”