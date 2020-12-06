Dog rescued from rushing River Severn after being swept away near Bridgnorth

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reminded dog-owners to keep their furry friends out of the River Severn in tricky conditions after the rescue on Saturday.

A statement from the Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "At 2.30pm yesterday afternoon crews were alerted to a water rescue.

"On arrival at the River Severn, crews located a dog which had been in the water, but had been taken downstream due to the fast flow.

"Thankfully he had managed to get himself to a place of relative safety against the bank, and crews were able to make their way to him and assist him out of the water, returning him back to his very grateful owner.

"After a good towelling off (from a friendly resident) he was back to his walk, but this time on his lead.