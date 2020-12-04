New homes, planning applications and road closures

Gleeson Homes has applied for planning permission to build 43 houses on land in Golf House Lane in Prees Heath, near Whitchurch.

Shropshire Council is now inviting tenants and landowners who wish to comment on the application to get in touch before December 23.

People wishing to make their views known should write to Hayley Knight at Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury.

The plans, which are a resubmission of proposals previously but before the authority, were made public in a public notice printed in the Shropshire Star this week.

It was also revealed that Highways England will be shutting the M54 eastbound between Junctions 6 and 7 overnight from 9pm on December 15 to 6am the following day.

The closure is to allow for resurfacing work and emergency vehicles will still be allowed to use the road.

Brockton Way, one of the main routes into Telford will also be closing for repairs.

The northbound carriageway is closed until tomorrow, when the work is due to move to the southbound carriageway. The work is expected to be finished by Friday.

Part of Station Road in Madeley will also be closed from today until Friday while improvement works are carried out by Telford & Wrekin Council. The closure affects the road between High Street and Birch Tree Close.

A temporary parking ban will be introduced on the west side of Bridgnorth High Street between Whitburn Street and Northgate on Saturdays between 6.30am and 6pm until December 20. The restrictions are to ensure social distancing as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shropshire Council has also received planning application to open a takeaway at Bredwood Arcade, Whitchurch.

Plans have been submitted to build three detached houses at the rear of Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury, and in separate plans a developer is seeking to build up to 10 homes in Old Coleham, Shrewsbury.

Temporary permission is being sought for a dwelling in connection with the equestrian business at Jayroc Stables in Shawbury Heath.

Also for consideration are plans for seven new holiday homes at Kinnerley, near Oswestry.

An application has been received to use two existing buildings at Paddock Lodge in Kinnerley Road as holiday lets, and to build five additional holiday units and a further building to provide associated services.

Plans have also been submitted for a holiday let in part of a barn at Home Farm House in Asterton, South Shropshire.

The Oil Works in New Park Road, Shrewsbury, is seeking permission to install nine oil storage vessels inside its existing structure.