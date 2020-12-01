Conservative Shropshire Council candidates come to light in Bridgnorth ahead of 2021 elections

Shropshire Council

The individuals will be running for positions in the Bridgnorth constituency and surrounding areas come the elections in May.

In Bridgnorth West & Tasley, Tim Harris will stand alongside long-standing councillor Les Winwood, while well-known mayor of Bridgnorth and town councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight will join Councillor Christian Lea in campaigning for Bridgnorth East & Astley Abbotts.

Current Bridgnorth councillor Elliott Lynch will move to stand in his home ward of Alveley & Claverley, while local businessman Richard Marshall will seek to replace long-standing Worfield councillor Michael Wood.

Councillor Hurst-Knight said: “As mayor, I am never afraid to fly the flag for our great town. I am delighted to be selected to stand in Bridgnorth East & Astley Abbotts, and hope to take my passion for Bridgnorth to Shirehall and continue delivering for local residents.”

Councillor Lea added: “I am delighted that Kirstie is standing with me for Shropshire Council, having worked alongside her both as mayor and previously as a town councillor.

"I know that she very much has the interest of the local community at heart and that she will be a strong and effective voice for Bridgnorth if elected onto Shropshire Council.”

Mr Harris said: “I am very pleased to be joining Les Winwood as a candidate in Bridgnorth West & Tasley.

"From speaking to lots of people around town, I have lots of ideas to take forward to make Bridgnorth an even better place to live, and look forward to setting out my plans over coming months.”

Councillor Winwood added: “I have known Tim for the past four years and will look forward to working alongside him in continuing to represent Bridgnorth West & Tasley if elected to Shropshire Council.”

Mr Marshall, who seeks to replace Worfield councillor Michael Wood, said: “Coming off the back of the coronavirus pandemic, it will be important to put in place a pro-growth agenda, to help businesses create jobs. I look forward to standing in Worfield to make sure this is delivered, alongside the needs of all residents of the ward.”

Councillor Wood, who has represented Worfield on Shropshire Council since 1993, said: “It reassures me greatly to have Richard standing in Worfield. His focus and drive will ensure residents’ concerns are met and Worfield continues to have a strong voice at Shirehall. I wish him all the best and encourage voters to support his campaign.”

Councillor Lynch, who could be replaced by Tim Harris, said: “Being councillor in Bridgnorth West & Tasley for the past four years has been a real privilege, but living in Alveley & Claverley ward, it feels right to seek to stand for the place I call home.

"I look forward to campaigning hard over the coming months. I know Tim is a committed local campaigner and would do an excellent job representing Bridgnorth West going forward.”