Stars out and about in Bridgnorth for festive carol trail

Husband and wife team Reverend Sarah and Reverend Simon Cawdell with some of the stars that have been contributed

The stars are going up all over Bridgnorth to make up a 'carol trail'. Everyone is welcome to find the words with the stars and guess the carol.

Town businesses and institutions are invited to make a star and swap it with a star from the town churches.

Reverend Sarah Cawdell of the Bridgnorth Team Ministry said: "The idea is that there are a lot of people in Bridgnorth that have been stars, they have kept their businesses and everything going.

"We've all got to support each other, to keep the show on the road.

"Look along the High Street, in Low Town and all around for the stars. Thanks to St Mary's, St Leonard's and Morville Schools for taking part.

"You can enjoy the stars in church on Wednesdays and Sundays throughout December. Thanks to all who have participated."

She said that businesspeople in the town have enthusiastically embraced the new initiative, creating their own unique stars and contributing to the appeal.

"People have enjoyed doing something a bit different getting creative."