Shropshire Councillor calls for wider consultation on £1.5 million transport scheme

Dave Tremellen, who represents Highley on the county authority, said he feared current ideas for where the money could be spent in the area were based off old proposals from 2017.

The transport scheme, announced by Shropshire Council earlier this week, includes £20,000 to be used for the design of highway improvements on the B4555.

A share of £140,00 has also been approved for speed reduction or safety schemes in Highley, as well as in Ellesmere and Wem.

Councillor Tremellen said: "It's a lack of definition on what they intend to do that is the problem.

"We want to know what it is they're talking about exactly as they haven't consulted us at all on this."

Councillor Dave Tremellen

Councillor Tremellen, who has been campaigning for better roads in Highley for years, added that the majority of works set to be completed are based off an outdated 2017 roads programme.

He said: "There are now other priorities. There has been no local consultation thus far so someone is making decisions on information which is old hat.

"If they want to pick and choose parts of the old scheme, ask us what it is they should be looking at.

"If they've got £20,000 to spend on a feasibility study we want to see consultation with it. What's come out in the last few highways jobs is the lack of consultation.

"If they're picking up work down as being wanted by Highley in 2017, situations and circumstances have overtaken these plans.

"Shropshire Council needs to open a new discussion and I hope that is what they'll do."

A pot of £30,000 has also been earmarked for a town traffic feasibility study in Bridgnorth.