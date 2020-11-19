In pictures: Bridgnorth Rugby Club unveils plans for multimillion pound facilities

An artist's impression of what Bridgnorth Rugby Club could look like

The ambitious £2.3 million proposals put forward by Bridgnorth Rugby Club would see the existing buildings at the Edgar Davis Ground demolished and replaced with an elevated clubhouse and function room.

A new community sports and changing facility would also be built on land south of Bandon Lane and used for the 20-plus organisations that are a part of Sporting Bridgnorth, including the football club, cricket club and rowing club.

An artist's impression of the new elevated clubhouse

If approved, the project will be funded by one of the club's 120 vice presidents – who pay a £100 annual fee – through an interest-free loan.

The club said its current facilities, which are spread across three sites, the Bull club house on Bridge Street, the pavilion and pitches located at Severn Park and Bandon Lane and the mini & junior's pitches at Swancote, are not sustainable.

Two planning applications have been submitted to Shropshire Council for consideration.

An artist's impression of the community sports facility

A design and access statement submitted for the clubhouse said: "Bringing the disparate sites together to form a single focal point for the club will help provide the rugby club with a more viable future.

"The Bull club house is located too far from the pitches which has implications on the ability of the club to maximise its match day commercial activities.

"These commercial activities are critical to the long-term financial survival of the club.

Bridgnorth Rugby Club underwater during sever flooding in early 2020

"In addition, the broader community will have the opportunity to use a purpose-built venue which can hold events, meetings and social occasions facilitating community cohesion."

The lower tier of the clubhouse is set to be used by the rowing and canoe clubs to store equipment. The building will also include tiered terracing and a balcony roof for spectators.

No facilities will be located on the ground level due to the risk of flooding.

The site for the community sports facility south of Bandon Lane is within the green belt and the Bridgnorth Conservation Area and is on higher land than the rugby pitch, helping to mitigate against potential flooding.

A design and access statement submitted for the venue said: "Bringing several sporting disciplines together under one roof poses its challenges and it is hoped to form a single focal point for Sporting Bridgnorth and further develop the areas existing sporting hub.

"There are currently no tailored indoor training and fitness facilities at the rugby club or indeed available for many of the other clubs involved in Sporting Bridgnorth suitable for sportsmen and women and athletes.

An artist's impression of the community sports facility

"It is very important for the future of Bridgnorth sport that modern facilities are made available for a wide variety of local clubs."