Ian walking length of the UK for hospice which cares for his terminally ill mother

Ian Roe will be running and walking 874 miles, the distance between Lands End and John O’Groats.

Ian Roe, Shropshire County Cricket Club’s Head of Academy, is taking part in the challenge for Severn Hospice.

Ian has been inspired to sign up for the End to End challenge – which will see him run or walk 874 miles, the distance between Lands End and John O’Groats – by the care his terminally ill mum, Eunice, receives from Severn Hospice.

Eunice was diagnosed with grade 4 brain cancer earlier this year, with Ian hugely appreciative of the support provided by the hospice.

He said: “Mum is being cared for at home in Broseley by the hospice-at-home team who visit three times a day. Mum’s determination shines through, but sadly her condition is deteriorating.

"We have always been a close knit family. Coming from a sports mad family, mum was always my number one fan when I played cricket. She was one of the tea ladies at Broseley Cricket Club for many years and has always shown immense pride by putting everyone before herself.

"My dad, Alan, who is 85, is mum’s main carer, and we are receiving fantastic support from Severn Hospice's team of outreach nurses and carers.

“They do a wonderful job and I’m looking to raise as much as I can for them as a way of saying thank you for everything they are doing for mum, and so many other families throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales.”

Ian has 12 months to complete his charity challenge, but is hoping to reach his 874-mile target much sooner, having already clocked up around 330 miles since the end of September.

He said: “A lot of the miles have been ticked off through walking the dog, but I’ve also gone out and done some running.

"I have never been a distance runner, so putting the miles into my legs will be telling.

Keen

“I have received lots of support from the Shropshire cricket community, with a number of county players, the likes of Sam Whitney, Ben Lees, Simon Gregory and Joe Carrasco, along with county selector Tony Parton, saying they will come and do some miles with me going forward, which is good of them.”

Ian, who lives in Bridgnorth, added: “You never know when you might need the love, support and care of the staff at Severn Hospice.

"When I took part in runs in aid of them earlier this year organised by Shrewsbury Cricket Club, Shifnal Cricket Club and Bridgnorth Cricket Club, I didn’t know that mum was going to be needing Severn Hospice so soon.

"Nobody knows that, but it’s a life-changing experience and their team are always there for you.

“Raising funds for Severn Hospice is really the least I can do after seeing first hand the brilliant level of care and support my parents are receiving during these difficult times.

“I set an initial target of raising £700, but having already passed that thanks to generous donations from so many, I’m now looking to achieve £1,250.

“Any help people are able to give would be most appreciated. Any donation is gratefully received and every time somebody donates I feel that person is with me on my journey.

“I’m just keen to raise as much as I possibly can to support the fantastic Severn Hospice.”