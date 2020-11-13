Inquest opens into Shropshire-based jockey who beat the odds and stunned the racing world to win the Grand National

Liam Treadwell

Liam Treadwell, who was aged 34, was found dead on June 23 at his home in Billingsley, near Bridgnorth.

Paramedics and police attended his home after concerns were raised, and despite CPR being administered, he was declared dead that morning.

Shropshire's coroner Mr John Ellery opened the inquest yesterday morning.

He heard a short report about the day of Mr Treadwell's death, and will return on February 10 next year to conduct the full inquest.

The coroner's officer's report said that paramedics and police attended his home, and that he was found unresponsive in his flat.

Police were satisfied the death was not suspicious.

Mr Treadwell famously won the 2009 Grand National, riding outsider Mon Mome to victory against odds of 100/1.

He was also third on Monbeg Dude in 2015 and rode at Ludlow on numerous occasions.

He announced his retirement from riding in February 2018, but returned to the saddle in March 2019.

After news broke of his sudden death, the chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) paid tribute.

Nick Rust said: "Liam had a fine career in British racing, riding over 300 winners in the 17 years that he held a jockey’s licence, obviously none more memorable than his remarkable 100/1 Grand National success on Mon Mome in 2009 – a ride that cemented his place in racing folklore.