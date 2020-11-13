Firefighters tackle blaze at Bridgnorth football ground

Bridgnorth's Crown Meadow ground

Two crews, including the incident support unit, were called to the Crown Meadow ground – home to AFC Bridgnorth, just before 9.15pm.

Half of a wooden football stand, measuring 40 metres by 5 metres, was affected along with 50 metres of conifer hedging.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.

During the summer the site was a target for vandalism and anti-social behaviour.