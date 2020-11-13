Firefighters tackle blaze at Bridgnorth football ground

Firefighters tackled a blaze involving a wooden stand and hedging at Bridgnorth's football ground last night.

Bridgnorth's Crown Meadow ground
Two crews, including the incident support unit, were called to the Crown Meadow ground – home to AFC Bridgnorth, just before 9.15pm.

Half of a wooden football stand, measuring 40 metres by 5 metres, was affected along with 50 metres of conifer hedging.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.

During the summer the site was a target for vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

Members of AFC Bridgnorth said teenagers had been trespassing and using dugouts to take drugs, and youths had also reportedly been starting fires and smashing spectator seating on the main stand.

