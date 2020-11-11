Commemorative crafts created at Shropshire care homes

Resident Jean Hancock with activities coordinator Teresa Mason and resident Ann Lawrence with the Remembrance flag knitted at Arden Grange Nursing Home

At Arden Grange Nursing Home in Ditton Priors, near Bridgnorth, a stunning effort from the home’s dexterous knitters saw the making of a Remembrance Day flag, featuring dozens of red poppies and the words “Lest We Forget”.

Led by activities coordinator Teresa Mason, residents Jean Hancock and Ann Lawrence played a vital part in weaving it together.

Meanwhile, after hours of knitting and crocheting by staff and families at Oldbury Grange Nursing Home, a vibrant poppy dress was unveiled.

Oldbury Grange Nursing home resident Valerie Harris and social life coordinator Mandy Bullock

The commemorative piece, which is made up of more than three metres of red satin and 600 handmade poppies, took more than seven hours to create on the home’s mannequin, Dolly.

It was masterminded by Oldbury Grange’s social life co-ordinator Mandy Bullock, who said she wanted to do something extra special for residents this year.

She said: “The idea was inspired by our wonderful residents, our community and their combined spirit.

“It’s been a difficult year but we’ve been uplifted by how many people wanted to get involved. Once we had spread the word the poppies started to flood in, with constant deliveries arriving on the doorstep.

The dress is made up of more than 600 knitted poppies

“Our residents have loved seeing the dress come together and it’s extra special because they know their families have lent a hand.”

Marion Low, who has a relative at the home, added: “The dress is a fantastic idea. It looks so beautiful and a striking way to mark Remembrance Day for the residents.

“As a relative, it was great to have the opportunity to be involved in knitting the poppies. Well done to everyone.”