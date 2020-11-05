Still time to support poppy appeal, say organisers

There's still time to donate to the poppy appeal

Volunteers and supporters of the Royal British Legion in Shropshire are urging people who have not yet done so to buy a poppy, either in person from the sellers around the county, online, or by telephone.

Gina Thandi of the Royal British Legion in the Midlands said the charity's work was more important than ever.

She said the coronavirus outbreak was creating new hardships for veterans of all generations, including social isolation, financial difficulties and unemployment, as well as bereavement and the threat of homelessness.

Mrs Thandi said the virus would also make raising funds more difficult this year, but added the legion had created a range of ways for people to show their support.

She said poppies were on sale in branches of Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi, and Asda stores across the county, and many other shops would also be stocking them.

People can buy online poppies on the Royal British Legion's websites, which can be printed off to display in a window. Versions are available both in colour, or in outline form for children to colour in.

The Legion’s Virtual Poppy Run will take place until the end of the month, where people are encouraged set a goal to walk, jog a run a specified distance, whether it is over one day or a longer period. It is free to register on the Legion website, with those taking part able to mark their achievement by purchasing a medal or a T-shirt.

The charity is also running an online 'Poppy Shop' selling a range of merchandise through the website poppyshop.org.uk

Funds raised through the appeal support the Battle Back Centre at Lilleshall, near Newport, and also provide financial support for veterans suffering hardship, help with finding employment, as well as care services.