Five people injured as car flips over in Bridgnorth crash

The incident involved a car which rolled over and came to rest on Oldbury Road at about 11pm on Saturday.

There were five casualties involved in the smash, four of which had to be rescued from the vehicle by the fire service.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three engines including the rescue tender from Bridgnorth, Tweedale and Wellington.

An operations officer was also in attendance and crews used small gear on scene.

Members of West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also dealt with the incident.

The stop message was received by fire control by about midnight.