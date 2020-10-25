Five people injured as car flips over in Bridgnorth crash

By Rory SmithBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated:

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash where a car full of people flipped over in Bridgnorth.

The incident involved a car which rolled over and came to rest on Oldbury Road at about 11pm on Saturday.

There were five casualties involved in the smash, four of which had to be rescued from the vehicle by the fire service.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three engines including the rescue tender from Bridgnorth, Tweedale and Wellington.

An operations officer was also in attendance and crews used small gear on scene.

Members of West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also dealt with the incident.

The stop message was received by fire control by about midnight.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News