Bridgnorth roads to close for electrical works and railing repairs

The temporary barriers on the corner of St Johns Street and Cann Hall Road, Bridgnorth. photo: Google Street View

St Johns Street and Cann Hall Road are due to be closed from October 26 for essential electrical maintenance.

Engineers from Western Power Distribution are due to be on-site for four days while the work takes place.

The same roads will then be closed on November 2 for up to five days while work to repair a set of damaged railings on the junction is done.

The roads will be closed between 9.30am and 4pm from Monday to Friday while workers from Kier are on site.

Councillors had been working to arrange the railing repairs in 2018 but a change in contractors and lengthy price negotiations delayed the process.

The area around the red temporary barriers, which now feature as a permanent fixture on Google Street View, was cleared and tidied by Kier in preparation for the repairs.