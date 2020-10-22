Bridgnorth roads to close for electrical works and railing repairs

By Rory SmithBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated:

Roads through Bridgnorth are set to be closed for electrical works and railing repairs.

The temporary barriers on the corner of St Johns Street and Cann Hall Road, Bridgnorth. photo: Google Street View
The temporary barriers on the corner of St Johns Street and Cann Hall Road, Bridgnorth. photo: Google Street View

St Johns Street and Cann Hall Road are due to be closed from October 26 for essential electrical maintenance.

Engineers from Western Power Distribution are due to be on-site for four days while the work takes place.

The same roads will then be closed on November 2 for up to five days while work to repair a set of damaged railings on the junction is done.

The roads will be closed between 9.30am and 4pm from Monday to Friday while workers from Kier are on site.

Councillors had been working to arrange the railing repairs in 2018 but a change in contractors and lengthy price negotiations delayed the process.

The area around the red temporary barriers, which now feature as a permanent fixture on Google Street View, was cleared and tidied by Kier in preparation for the repairs.

Shropshire councillor for Bridgnorth East & Astley Abbotts, Christian Lea, has been working to get the repairs done since the incident in which a vehicle crashed into them in June 2017.

News
Local Hubs
Bridgnorth
Transport
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News