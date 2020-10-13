Emergency crews tackle late night fires in Bridgnorth and Telford

Crews put out a rubbish fire near a charity shop in Bridgnorth.

Firefighters from the town were called to Waterloo Terrace shortly before midnight last night to reports of a small amount of refuse alight outside Cancer Research UK.

They used water to douse it.

A crew from Much Wenlock was sent to assist in Bridgnorth at this incident.

Then at 12.43am today the Bridgnorth crew was called to tackle a fire involving cardboard and a fence, in Salop Street – also in Bridgnorth.

West Mercia Police also attended this incident.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service posted about the incidents on social media network Twitter.

Meanwhile in Wellington, Telford, crews were called to a property, in Clun Close, after two sheds accidentally caught fire at about 11.30pm last night.

