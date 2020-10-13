Emergency crews tackle late night fires in Bridgnorth and Telford

Firefighters from the town were called to Waterloo Terrace shortly before midnight last night to reports of a small amount of refuse alight outside Cancer Research UK.
They used water to douse it.
A crew from Much Wenlock was sent to assist in Bridgnorth at this incident.
14P2 has just mobilised to reports of a building fire in Bridgnorth.#OnCall #MuchWenlock #BuildingFire #Bridgnorth #ShropsFire pic.twitter.com/5KKfS4iNsO— Much Wenlock Fire Station (@SFRS_Wenlock) October 12, 2020
Then at 12.43am today the Bridgnorth crew was called to tackle a fire involving cardboard and a fence, in Salop Street – also in Bridgnorth.
West Mercia Police also attended this incident.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service posted about the incidents on social media network Twitter.
Atb23.55hrs @SFRS_Bridgnorth were called to a quantity of rubbish set on fire in Waterloo Terrace Bridgnorth, a short time later at 00.44hrs they attended a report of cardboard & recycling set on fire in Salop St. Phone @BridgnorthCops on 101 or @CrimestoppersUK 0800555111 pic.twitter.com/aA0CrvVPh5— Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (@shropsfire) October 13, 2020
Meanwhile in Wellington, Telford, crews were called to a property, in Clun Close, after two sheds accidentally caught fire at about 11.30pm last night.
At 23.35hrs 12.10.20 crews attended two sheds on fire in Clun Close Wellington. Cause accidental pic.twitter.com/OD8wZpSh2D— Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (@shropsfire) October 13, 2020