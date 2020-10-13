Emergency crew tackles large fuel leak near Bridgnorth

By Deborah HardimanBridgnorthPublished:

Emergency services have been tackling a large fuel tank leak in Bridgnorth.

The incident involving the tank of a commercial vehicle happened on the B4176 in Stableford at about 7.05am.

A crew from Albrighton fire Station used specialist gear to soak up the fluid and left the scene shortly before 7.40am.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News