Emergency crew tackles large fuel leak near Bridgnorth

The incident involving the tank of a commercial vehicle happened on the B4176 in Stableford at about 7.05am.
A crew from Albrighton fire Station used specialist gear to soak up the fluid and left the scene shortly before 7.40am.
Emergency services have been tackling a large fuel tank leak in Bridgnorth.
The incident involving the tank of a commercial vehicle happened on the B4176 in Stableford at about 7.05am.
A crew from Albrighton fire Station used specialist gear to soak up the fluid and left the scene shortly before 7.40am.