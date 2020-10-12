Woman cut free from car and taken to hospital after crashing into ditch near Bridgnorth

The incident happened down Halfway House Lane, in Eardington, at about 8.30pm on Sunday.

It involved a car which rolled over and came to rest in a ditch.

The driver was cut free from the vehicle and treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent four engines including the rescue tender from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used cutting and spreading equipment to help release the woman from the car.

Officers from West Mercia Police were also on scene.

A spokeswoman from WMAS said: "We were called by police at 8:35pm last night to a single vehicle RTC rollover on Halfway House Lane in Eardington.

"We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the HART to the scene. On arrival, crews found a car that had come off the road and ended up down an embankment.

"The HART worked with fire colleagues to extricate the driver, a woman, from the embankment and to safety before crews treated her for potentially serious injuries.