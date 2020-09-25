Former home of murdered Shifnal grandmother up for sale

The property on Haughton Drive was home to Judith Fox and has been listed for sale by DB Roberts & Partners Estate Agents in Telford for offers in the region of £360,000.

Judith, 65, known as Judy, went missing in June and her remains were found on July 10, in woodland off The Lloyds in Coalport.

Her daughter Lucy Fox, from Bridgnorth, has been charged with her murder and a trial is expected to take place later this year.

An agent's note encouraged potential buyers to speak with their solicitor prior to purchase due to the "serious crime incident".

It states: "The agent is aware of a serious crime incident taking place at the property, all interested buyers are advised to speak to their solicitor before entering a commitment to purchase."

The four-bedroom detached home was the centre of a murder investigation in June.

A description of the property states: "This detached home offers spacious accommodation throughout. Leading from the reception hallway, the lounge is off to the left with gas fire having a back boiler, the sitting/family room features double glazed French doors leading to the rear. The ground floor further offers the dining room and spacious kitchen with a good range of units.

"To the first floor you will find the master bedroom with en-suite shower room, three further bedrooms and family bathroom.

"Outside the front of the property is a driveway leading to the garage. The rear garden is a particular feature due to their size and is laid to lawn with a range of shrubs."

Mrs Fox, whom her family described as "a devoted grandmother", was a staff nurse at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star newspapers for many years.