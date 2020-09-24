Tributes paid to well-respected member of Bridgnorth Golf Club

For the past two weeks, the flag at Bridgnorth Golf Club has been at half mast in honour of George Banks, who captained the club in 1980 and died at the age of 83.

A popular and well-respected member of the club, George was also known by many in the area for his trade as a builder, constructing and modifying countless properties in and around Bridgnorth.

George Banks’s funeral procession drove past the golf club and paused for a minute so his friends could pay their last respects

George also competed for The Old Boys Trophy. In his honour, the trophy is being renamed The George Banks Old Boys Trophy, and will be played for annually.

The first competition for the newly-named silverware will be held on September 30 at Bridgnorth Golf Club.

On Tuesday, September 15, George Banks’s funeral procession drove past the golf club on Stanley Lane and paused for a minute so his friends could pay their last respects.

A message from the Banks family said: "We were really overwhelmed with the number of golfers and friends who were present at the golf club on Tuesday. Please tell everyone how much we appreciated seeing them all."