Bridgnorth Hospital roof repairs halted as scaffolders make way for migrating birds

Contractors working on Bridgnorth Hospital made way for swoops of house martins which had made nests in preparation for their migration to Africa.

While scaffolding was still in place, hospital workers agreed to erecting both house martin and swift boxes on the building, which were donated by Bridgnorth Swift Group, to encourage the birds to continue using the site in future.

The arrival of the feathered friends was noticed by Carol Wood, of Bridgnorth Swift Group, and Luke Neal, of the Canal and Rivers Trust, who spoke to the scaffolders and the hospital's site admin manager workers Carol Harris and admin assistant Amy Jeavons.

Carol, from the swift group, said: "House martins had nested on the old part of the hospital where builders were making repairs.

"We went along and told the scaffolders what was going on, as did another member of the public, and they agreed to suspend the work.

"We thought it would be a great idea to put up some artificial house martin boxes, as they are more successful with artificial boxes than with their own creations, which tend to dry up and fall apart."

A total of three house martin boxes and two swift boxes, made my Bridgnorth Swift Group member Alan Murphy, were donated to the hospital to be erected by the construction workers.

Carol added: "We asked Carol Harris from the hospital admin team, who was overjoyed at the idea.

"Before the scaffolding comes down they're going to put them up so next year the birds should have a suitable place to breed.

"If the disturbance affected the birds' breeding, which we don't think it did too much, having these boxes there will mitigate this.

"They also make people aware to look out for the birds when any future work is done.

"The birds will finish nesting and leave any time now. The swallows and martins will go off to Africa and then the roof repair work can be completed."