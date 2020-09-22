Vehicles flip and woman rescued in separate Shropshire crashes

Two men managed to free themselves after a car and a van collided in Faintree, Bridgnorth, at at around 4.30pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 4.41pm, we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Bridgnorth.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth. Road traffic collision involving car and van. One vehicle came to rest on its side. Two male casualties self rescued prior to arrival of the fire service. Crews have made the scene safe."

Earlier, at around 3.45pm, a car flipped onto its side in Heath Hill, Dawley, Telford. A woman had to be freed by fire crews and was given first aid at the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 3.49pm, we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Road traffic collision involving one saloon car on its side. One female released, crews assisted with first aid."