Three people and a dog swim to safety after canoe capsizes near Bridgnorth
Three people and a dog had to swim out of the River Severn after the canoe they were in capsized.
Emergency services including firefighters, land ambulances and the air ambulance were called to the river at Hampton Loade, near Bridgnorth and Highley, at about noon on Monday after a canoe was seen to have capsized.
Fire crews including the specialist water rescue unit, equipped with a boat, attended from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer, Tweedale and Shrewsbury, but by the time personnel arrived on the scene the three adults and the dog had all managed to rescue themselves.
