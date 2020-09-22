Car crashes with lorry on Bridgnorth bypass

The crash happened at about 8am on the Bridgnorth bypass, at the junction of the A458 and Ludlow Road.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent four appliances, including the rescue tender, from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Wellington fire stations before calling West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS). An operations officer was also in attendance.

The fire service reported nobody was trapped following the crash and crews worked to help make the area safe.

WMAS sent one ambulance and paramedics assessed the driver of the car, a man, who did not require hospital treatment.

The stop message was received by fire control at 8.18am.