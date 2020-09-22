Car and lorry crash on Bridgnorth bypass

The car driver was checked over by an ambulance crew following the collision which happened at the junction of the A458 and Ludlow Road shortly after 8am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called by the fire service to reports of an road traffic collision involving a car and a HGV.

"One ambulance attended and assessed the driver of the car, a man, who didn’t require hospital treatment," the service stated.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent crews from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Wellington along with an operations officer .