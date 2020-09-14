An ear for music makes Logan a winner

Because the 12-year-old from Bridgnorth suffers from severe bouts of anxiety which have affected his life for many years, and Conor is his inspiration.

Logan, whose first ever Wolves game was the 6-4 win against Rotherham back in 2014 possesses many notable talents of his own, particularly in the world of music.

And this became particularly evident when he won Wolves Foundation’s recent ‘S-X Factor’ competition, where he devised some lyrics to a backing track composed by Darren Matthews, a participant on the charity’s Head 4 Health project.

Logan’s mother Pippa said: “Logan suffers awfully with anxiety – he’s such a peach and a real character with a huge heart.

!But anxiety can be so tough for him to the point where we did home-schooling for two years before he went back last September.

“Like Darren, he uses music to lose himself, and has an incredible ear for it.”

Incredible

Logan, who attends Bridgnorth Endowed School, is already a Grade Three pianist and a regular fundraiser, most recently completing a ‘pianathon’ in aid of Little Rascals, the Shropshire-based charity founded by former Wolves midfielder Dave Edwards which supports children with disabilities.

Advertising

Logan’s 14-year-old sister Esti is autistic, and has benefitted from Little Rascals’ activities.

“Logan and Esti have an incredible relationship – we call him her ‘translator of life’ as they are so close and he understands her on a completely different level,” Pippa explained.

"That is why Wolves is so important to us, because at home we have to live by the routine and rigidity that autism demands. To see Logan being able to cheer and shout and show all his energy, it was infectious.”

“I love going to the Wolves games and it is time for me and Mum to spend together,” adds Logan, himself a player with Bridgnorth Town Under-13s.

"I love the atmosphere and everything involved, and I also like going to the Wolves Foundation’s Soccer Schools.”