Changes made to Bridgnorth garden village plan

The Stanmore Consortium has come up with an amended plan for its Bridgnorth proposal, although the proposal is still facing rejection after Shropshire Council opted to back a rival development on the other side of the town.

Under the amendments the consortium said it would not develop on the Hermitage Ridge, which sits between the development and Bridgnorth's Low Town, and that 92 acres around the Hobbins would not be set aside for future housing – with a pledge for no future development, unlike the previous plan where it was safeguarded for new homes

The plans have also added routes to allow people to walk or cycle between the scheme and Low Town, and the consortium said that business units included in the proposal would be for small or start up businesses.

The consortium has also reiterated its previous comment that there would be no development on Stanmore Country Park.

The proposal has attracted considerable criticism from the Save Bridgnorth Green Belt group, which has campaigned against the plan.

Shropshire Council had initially supported the scheme as part of its local plan review, but has now switched its support to an alternative proposal from Taylor Wimpey at Tasley.

The local plan is currently out for consultation before it goes back to council for final approval.

Lord Hamilton of the Apley Estate, which is part of the Stanmore Consortium, said they would look to provide local services as part of the proposal, including a primary school.

He said: "Our revised masterplan reflects consultation feedback we’ve received from local people and the best examples of sustainable, imaginatively designed garden communities from across the country.

Improvements

"We want to create a community of character that is fully in step with the way we will all live and work in the future.

"Unlike volume housebuilders we have changed the phasing of the building work so that it matches demand.

"This is a plan covering over 25 years, but we will only build what’s needed when it is needed. This is possible because all of the land is – and will remain – within our ownership.

"We recognise that a project like Stanmore puts pressure on the town. We will therefore provide local services at Stanmore from the outset, and where improvements are needed away from the site, we will agree them with the council – including on areas such as highways and education, and the Clinical Commissioning Group on healthcare – and ensure that we make the right provision.

"Provision of a park and ride service will enhance and protect tourist visits to the town.

"We want to create a place where people are firmly at the heart of our proposals, where houses, shops, leisure facilities and the places where we work are within walking or cycling distance, reducing our reliance on cars.

"Great design and good architecture are also central to our development philosophy.

"We will not develop an identikit housing estate but rather homes and buildings designed by Shropshire-based architects and built by local builders and craftsmen that are innovative and built to the highest environmental standards reflecting Bridgnorth’s architectural development & styles."

People can view the revised plans at www.stanmorevillage.co.uk.