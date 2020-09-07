Work starts on £100,000 new Shropshire family centre

Building work has begun on the brand-new family support hub Willowdene rehabilitation centre, in Bridgnorth, and the scheme which is being backed by the Ministry of Justice is thought to be first of its kind in the region.

The centre is being built with funding donated by Oswestry-based smoke alarm firm Aico working in partnership with the High Sheriff of Shropshire Dean Harris. It will allow mothers who are separated from their children to have contact with them in a more comfortable setting.

Mrs Harris said: “What I quickly learned when I became a magistrate 20 years ago, is that there is rarely one issue going on in the lives of those within the criminal justice or social services systems, the reality is much more complex than this.

"The team at Willowdene are experts at running programmes which capture these complexities and look at the different strands of that individual’s life – and the new family hub is another example of this.

“Giving families the chance to reconnect and supporting them through that process will have a huge impact, and it’s something which has been sadly missing within the system for a long time."

The new family hub will also support adopted children when they become adults if they wish to have contact with their birth mother, a support programme for pregnant women including those who may be separated from their newborn at birth), and help for parents of adults attending rehabilitation programmes.

Willowdene's director Dr Matt Home said: “Rather than simply facilitating a family contact visit, we want to look at all of the barriers there may be to building and maintaining a relationship – like homelessness, domestic abuse, or financial problems. It’s a holistic approach to supporting women and their families.

“Dean making the connection between ourselves and Aico has pushed the project along leaps and bounds, and the benefits for our students are huge. The fact there is a company who wants to be so involved is amazing, and I don’t think they realise the difference their contribution is making, we are extremely grateful for their support.

“Dean has been so proactive as High Sheriff of Shropshire, and really wants to make a difference and achieve her objectives.”

Aico’s managing director Neal Hooper said: "We are delighted to be given the opportunity to support Matt Home and the wonderful work he and his team do.

“The family hub sponsored by Aico will help Willowdene continue their outstanding work, helping their students to turn their lives around.”

Ministry bosses have provided toys for the hub, while some fundraising has come from centre users efforts. It is hoped the centre will be completed by the end of the year followed by an opening ceremony next March.

Willowdene social enterprise was founded in 1988 to help adults with rehabilitation and training needs– and runs a pioneering residential alternative to custody for women aimed at stopping offending behaviour, homelessness, substance misuse, mental health issues and unemployment.