'Plastic free' status as Bridgnorth recognised for environmental work

Bridgnorth has been recognised by marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage for its Prevent Pointless Plastic initiative, which is aimed at reducing the impact of single use plastic on the environment.

Sustainable Bridgnorth with an alliance of local businesses, church and school groups, wildlife trust members, residents and other representatives, originally started championing the campaign at the end of 2018 following the showing of the environmental documentary Trashed.

Chairwoman Kath Norgrove said: “The film had raised awareness of the issues of plastic waste and we had loads of requests from people asking how we could go about getting Bridgnorth to reduce single use and unnecessary plastics across the town.”

She added: “From the beginning we were overwhelmed with the response from the town. Over 40 people spoke at the first meeting, sharing ideas for community initiatives and tips for individuals. Since then the support has increased and we’re now working with other groups across the county in the Shropshire Against Pointless Plastics Coalition.”

The Shops and Businesses sub-group have surveyed over 200 shops and other small business premises in Bridgnorth on what they have done - and will be doing – to reduce avoidable plastics.

Several businesses in the town have been recognised by SAS for their ongoing work to reduce plastics, including Coffee at d’Arcy’s, Giovanni’s, Platform 10, Tea and Roses and The White Lion.

The campaign has undertaken several activities, projects and events including the trial pop up zero waste shop, launching the water refill scheme #RefillBridgnorth, selling special edition jute bags, and the schools single-use plastics-free lunch boxes competition.

“Given the current circumstances with Covid-19, it is absolutely fantastic to have good news to share. This is an ongoing journey and we will continue to work towards preventing pointless plastic” Kath added.

Rachel Yates, SAS Plastic Free Communities Project Officer, said: “It’s great to see the work that Bridgnorth has done to reduce the availability of avoidable plastics, raise awareness and encourage people to refill and reuse.

“We have over seven hundred communities across the UK working to reduce single use plastic and the impact it has on our environment. Every step those communities and the individuals in them take is a step towards tackling the problem at source, challenging our throwaway culture and encouraging the habit and system changes we need to see.”