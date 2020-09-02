Lorry carrying 400 sheep in crash on Shropshire road

Five fire crews were sent to the scene of the crash at Upper Aston, near Claverley.

The ambulance service, the police, the RSPCA and a vet were also called to the scene, on the B4176, shortly before 8am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said two people were treated at the scheme for minor injuries

A spokesman said: “We were called at 7.44am this morning to reports of an RTC involving an HGV and car on the B4176 in Claverley.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene. We’ve treated two patients. We’ve treated a man, who was the driver of the HGV, for minor injuries and he was discharged at the scene. The second patient, a woman, who was driving the car, was also treated for minor injuries and made her own way to hospital.”

The fire service said it had to use electric saws and cutting equipment to help with the incident.

Firefighters also ensure the vehicles were "electrically safe" following the crash, and then helped deal with around 400 sheep being carried in the lorry.

Crews travelled from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Telford and Wellington to assist.