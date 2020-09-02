Bridgnorth Castle Gates looking the part after paint job

The Castle Gates at West Castle Street in Bridgnorth have just had a major refurbishment completed.

Bridgnorth Town Council used a donation of £905 from The Great British High Street prize money won by the town in 2016.

Restorer Clive Leadbetter spent hours painstakingly stripping the gates back to bare metal, made a number of repairs, primed them with two coats of undercoat, two coats of topcoat and finished the spearheads and other decorative furnishing in gold-leaf paint.

To finish off, a small plaque has been attached on the wall beside the gates to inform visitors that the work was carried out using money donated from the GBHS prize fund.

Councillor Sarah Stevens led the campaign alongside Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth for the Great British High Street award.

She said: "The castle grounds are key to the heritage of Bridgnorth so the fact that the Great British High Street money has been spent on something so important that is going to benefit everybody is great.

"It looks really nice. Clive has done it by hand and spent hours and hours working on them.

"They were last repainted in 1975 and have been touched up a few times since then."

The gates and extension to the castle grounds were opened by the Duchess of Kent on May 28, 1957.