Crews tackle car blaze on A49 in Shrewsbury

By Deborah Hardiman | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Fire crews from Shrewsbury have doused a burning car which was being towed along a busy main road.

The incident happened on the A49 at Upper Battlefield near the town shortly before 4pm today.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said no-one was hurt during the incident which involved a vehicle which was being towed by a flat-bed recovery truck.

The crews used a hose and breathing gear to put out the smoke and flames before leaving the scene at about 4.30pm.

Earlier a Bridgnorth crew was called to an address in West Lawns, Salop Street, Bridgnorth, after the automatic fire alarm was triggered when a saucepan on a cooker boiled dry at about 12.10pm.

And a property in Turnpike Court, St Georges, Telford, had to be ventilated by a crew based at Tweedale after the occupant's cooking overheated.

